Pot Stocks On The Run - (NASDAQ: CGC) (NASDAQ: TLRY) (NASDAQ: ACB)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global news source and expert investing resource covering cannabis stocks reports on some of the top gainers in the sector in today's trading.

Momentum is gathering in the sector again reminiscent of the glory days for cannabis investors as the DEA may possibly reschedule Marijuana and as Germany legalises cannabis possession for personal use.

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED ) (Nasdaq: CGC ) is trading at $6.71, up $2.15 or 47.10% on the NASDAQ and $9.09, up $2.93 up 47.56 on the TSX.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY ) (TSX: TLRY ) is trading at $3.0000, up 0.3700 or 14.0684% on the TSX and $2.1985, up 0.2485 or 12.7436% on the NASDAQ.

Yesterday Tilray announced the expansion of Redecan's product portfolio with the launch of its latest genetics featuring Space Age Cake available in whole flower and its 'Hemp'd' pre-roll collection. Later this Spring, Redecan will debut its new Redees Hemp'd Taster Series and additional new flower. This innovative release marks Redecan's commitment to providing consumers with exceptional cannabis experiences.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB ) (TSX: ACB) is trading at $4.5700, up 0.7300 or 19.0104% on the NASDAQ.

This week Aurora announced it has received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for its Canadian production facilities, River and Ridge. The TGA is responsible for regulating the supply, import, export, manufacturing and advertising of therapeutic goods in Australia. Obtaining TGA's GMP certification enables the company to deliver top-tier cannabis products to Australia while confirming Aurora's dedication to exporting products fully compliant with TGA regulations and the stipulations of TGO 93 (Standard for Medical Cannabis). The license grants approval for Aurora to broaden its product range offerings in the country, comprising dried flower, resin cartridges, pastilles and oils.

Research more pot and cannabis stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.