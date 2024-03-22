Innoex Returns With Twofold Increase In The Number Of Exhibiting Countries And Regions





Four major HKTDC-organised technology exhibitions will be held in April: HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition), HKTDC Smart Lighting Expo, InnoEX, and HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition)

The events will bring together about 4,300 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions

The inaugural Smart Lighting Expo will showcase innovative smart lighting products, solutions and interconnected lighting technologies InnoEX will display I&T achievements related to smart living, explore innovation and technology prospects and promote cross-sector cooperation HONG KONG, Mar 22, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The second edition of

InnoEX , co-organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will return to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre next month. This year's exhibition, themed Innovations for A Smarter World , will gather global next-generation smart solutions and disruptive innovative technologies to promote innovation and foster cross-disciplinary cooperation, showcasing Hong Kong's strengths as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub. The HKTDC's four major technology exhibitions in April – the

HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) , HKTDC Smart Lighting Expo, InnoEX and HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) – will bring together about 4,300 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions . The inaugural Smart Lighting Expo and 15th edition of the International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) will be held from 6 to 9 April (Saturday to Tuesday), showcasing a wide range of cutting-edge smart lighting solutions and innovative products. InnoEX and the Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) will then run from 13 to 16 April (Saturday to Tuesday), presenting creative technology ideas and demonstrations. Jenny Koo, Assistant Executive Director of the HKTDC, said:“Through our four technology exhibitions, the HKTDC aims to help promote solutions and develop Hong Kong as an international I&T hub. The development of new quality productive forces, as the national priority, will provide a huge market for Hong Kong's development in innovation and technology, and the digital economy in Hong Kong. InnoEX not only showcases various innovative achievements but also brings together representatives from the governments of Hong Kong, Mainland China and ASEAN, as well as experts from different technological fields, to discuss important issues related to technology and smart city development. Through this approach, InnoEX promotes comprehensive cross-regional and cross-industry cooperation, aiming to enhance local I&T capabilities. The inaugural Smart Lighting Expo showcases smart lighting products, solutions and interconnected lighting technologies, contributing to the development of smart living in synergy with other technology exhibitions.” International institutions join InnoEX to exhibit innovative solutions As a founding event of the Business of Innovation and Technology Week (BITWeek), driven by the Hong Kong SAR Government and HKTDC, this year's InnoEX will bring together exhibitors from 13 countries and regions, doubling the number from last year. Participating exhibitors will come from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Canada, France, India, Poland, Thailand, the United Kingdom and other locations. The pavilion from France, So French So Innovative , will feature renowned cutting edge companies such as STMicroelectronics, Veolia, Thales and Dragages. The Canadian Consulate General will also set up a pavilion. The 20 pavilions from Mainland China nearly double last year's tally. They come from 16 provinces and cities, including Beijing, Chongqing, Shanghai, Anhui, Fujian, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Jiangxi, Liaoning, Shandong, Shanxi, Zhejiang and their respective cities. The

Smart Hong Kong Pavilion , organised by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO), drew crowds at the previous InnoEX and returns this year. It will focus on AI and showcase over 100 I&T solutions that are closely related to people's daily lives. These include innovative solutions adopted by government departments, and a series of winning entries from local innovators and students. The Hong Kong SAR Government's Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC) is once again joining InnoEX to showcase the remarkable innovations and technological advancements achieved by 16 research centres under InnoHK, a platform fostering collaboration among esteemed researchers from the local, mainland and overseas communities. The showcased centres will present of AI-driven data analytic applications, AI chips, robots for diverse industries, and more. Other participating units include the five research and development centres under the ITC, local

universities, leading-edge tech firms such as PTF AreaTech Company Ltd, NEC Corporation, Yonyou (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd., Goldpac Group Limited, as well as several local pavilions such as the B4B Challenge, Cyberport, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation and the Smart City Consortium. Meanwhile, government representatives, relevant industry sectors, academia and research sectors from around the world have been invited to attend and learn about the exhibitors' solutions and discuss collaboration opportunities. In view of the rapid development of ASEAN countries and their increasing demand for smart city solutions, InnoEX will host an

ASEAN Roundtable on its opening day (13 April). Government representatives from Laos, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and other countries will share their experiences in developing smart cities, discuss collaboration across various sectors and explore sustainable development practices. Exhibitors will also have an opportunity to establish connections with officials from these regions and seek potential collaboration. Spectrum of activities analyse I&T trends and empower talents Talent is a crucial asset for the development of the I&T sector. In this year's InnoEX and Electronics Fair, the HKTDC is collaborating with major recruitment platform Jobsdb, and the Hong Kong Top Talent Services Association to facilitate talent-matching activities , helping exhibitors recruit talents. Job seekers can attend the event on the second day (14 April) and engage with actively recruiting exhibitors to apply for desired positions. The event will also host multiple seminars where human resource experts and industry professionals will share insights on entering Hong Kong's I&T sector. InnoEX will also feature thematic activities to support start-up development. These include the Hong Kong Value Creation for Technology: Pitching Competition, Meet the Mentors, Investment Matchmaking, and Start-up Smart Launch sessions, allowing entrepreneurs to promote products and ideas to potential buyers and investors. The event will present a range of seminars with speakers from the

So French So Innovative pavilion, the OGCIO, the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, and various innovative technology companies, who will delve into the latest I&T trends . The Hong Kong Alumni Association of Beijing Universities will also organise the inaugural Hong Kong World Youth Science Conference , bringing together top innovation and technology talents and renowned scientists, including Nobel Prize and ACM A.M. Turing Award winning scholars, to discuss important issues in such fields as big data, AI, quantum computing, biotech, and new materials. The conference aims to help industries seize opportunities brought by the latest wave of industrial transformation. Entering its 20th edition, the

HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) adopts the theme World's Leading Electronics Marketplace . The exhibition features three special theme zones – Hall of Fame , Startup Zone and Tech Hall , showcasing innovative electronic products and technological solutions from renowned international brands and innovative technology companies. Many electronic products cater to the silver market by incorporating health-management features. This year the

Energy Storage Zone features products that provide power for outdoor activities and electric vehicles. EV industry leader Tesla will exhibit environmentally friendly electric vehicles at the event. A Digital Entertainment Experiential Zone will offer electronic gaming and interactive experiences from game developers and creative enterprises specialising in extended reality and AI. On 15 April, the

Tech Trends Symposium will be held, discussing The Future of Spatial Computing & Generative AI . Industry experts will be invited to discuss the latest developments in related technologies and equipment. The 15th

HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) and the inaugural HKTDC Smart Lighting Expo will run earlier in April, under the theme Bright Lighting . Smart Living . The Smart Lighting Expo 's highlighted zone, the Smart Ecosystem and IoT Supply Chain Area , in collaboration with the Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association, will feature the latest solutions from well-known brands such as Midea, Sunricher, MicRadar and DALI Alliance. Other international brands, such as Helvar and Valta, will showcase lighting innovations. The concurrent Spring Lighting Fair will continue to serve as a one-stop trading platform. Its highlighted zone, the Hall of Aurora , will gather over 260 renowned brands and showcase innovative lighting products and technologies. Other product zones include commercial lighting, decorative lighting, residential lighting, technical lighting and lighting accessories. The four technology exhibitions will continue to adopt the HKTDC's EXHIBITION+ model, merging online and offline elements. Exhibitors and buyers can continue to use the Click2Match smart business matching platform for up to seven days after the exhibition. The event also introduces the Scan2Match service, allowing buyers to continue online discussions with exhibitors by scanning QR codes at the physical fairs using the HKTDC Marketplace App. BITWeek brings exciting I&T events

BITWeek founding events include InnoEX, the Digital Economy Summit co-organised by the HKSAR Government and Cyberport, and the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition). BITWeek also features partner events including HKSTP's Elevator Pitch Competition, HKTDC Smart Lighting Expo and the Hong Kong Web3 Festival, all of which are not-to-be-missed technology events in the industry. Photos Download:

Jenny Koo (centre), Assistant Executive Director of the HKTDC, Tony Wong (right), Government Chief Information Officer and Steve Chuang (left), Chairman, Electronics/Electrical Appliances Industries Advisory Committee of the HKTDC and Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries attended today's press conference to introduce highlights and details of the four major technology exhibitions InnoEX exhibitor PTF AreaTech Company Ltd is promoting application of the Beidou satellite navigation system in Hong Kong. This solution enables precise positioning in remote areas without ground-based signal coverage. The Short Message function allows for the transmission of rescue messages in situations without network connectivity, aiding in emergency rescue operations The Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI) presents the Impact Dissipating Bollard for Road Safety , which significantly enhances safety for vehicle occupants and pedestrians during collisions Hong Kong Centre for Logistics Robotics developed the Tumbler Inspection Robot with Embodied Intelligence for Smart City . The robot improves inspection efficiency and safety while reducing the number of times humans need to enter the tunnels Veolia's smart recycling bin incorporates a data management system and offers features such as pest repellent and auto-deodorisation Kin Technology Limited introduces an automatic pill dispenser that accurately issues the correct dosage of medication with no pre-sorting. It also has remote monitoring and medication management functionalities AT-Vibe Technology Limited uses handheld 3D laser radar device XGRIDS - Lixel L1 to rapidly construct digital 3D models of public spaces such as architectural features, roads, and parks, providing solutions for tree-collapse prevention and elderly safety monitoring United Wealth Holdings Limited presents the S52 Carbon Fiber Smart Watch , made from exceptionally durable carbon fibre, which is five times stronger than steel. The watch is equipped with Huawei's smart module and is water resistant up to 50 metres Smart Lighting Expo exhibitor Mindstec Asia Limited showcases the Helvar 950 DALI-2 Multi-master Application controller. It supports four DALI-2 networks and can be connected to multiple controllers, enabling automation control, dimming, colour temperature adjustment and compatibility with third-party control devices and BMS building management systems. It can be easily expanded and applied to large and complex projects KTE Electrical Limited , a Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) exhibitor, introduces the Arco Series, a Flexible Track Light System. With just one track, it can be installed across ceilings, walls and hanging positions, illuminating every corner. Additionally, it seamlessly integrates with other lighting systems, offering customers a comprehensive and convenient lighting solution

