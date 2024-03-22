Jordan Condemns Israeli Decision To Confiscate 8K Donums

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 22 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates denounced the Israeli government's radical minister's decision to seize 8,000 donums from the Jordan Valley region in the occupied Palestinian territories.The ministry spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, reaffirmed the Kingdom's categorical rejection and denunciation of the Israeli government's ongoing violations of all international law norms, pertinent Security Council resolutions, and approved international references. The ambassador emphasized that these deplored actions uphold the rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent and sovereign state in accordance with June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and that they further impair all prospects for achieving peace based on a two-state solution.The occupying power, Israel, must fulfill its obligations under international law and halt its settlement plans that seek to appropriate Palestinian lands and property, Qudah stressed.Qudah reiterated his call to action to the international community to act swiftly and decisively to halt Israel's unilateral, unlawful, and illegal actions.He emphasized that these actions, which take place during the holy month of Ramadan and the fierce, aggressive war Israel is waging on the Gaza Strip, are pushing for greater degradation and escalation, for which Israel is solely responsible.