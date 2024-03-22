Russia, China Veto US Resolution At UN On Gaza

New York, March 22 (Petra)-- Due to the vetos of permanent members Russia and China, the United States' draft resolution requesting a ceasefire in Israel's ongoing attack on Gaza was not approved by the UN Security Council.There were eleven votes in favor, three against, and one abstention of the text that was presented to the Council on Friday.

