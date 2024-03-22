Govt Plans Import Management Review To Drive Electronics Manufacturing

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 22 (KNN) Government authorities are gearing up to conduct a comprehensive review of the import management system for laptops and other digital devices around September.

This initiative aims to evaluate the readiness of electronics manufacturers to establish or expand their manufacturing footprint within the country, reported ET.

During the impending review, the government intends to scrutinise importers based on various parameters.

These include the volume of laptops imported since October 2023, the origins of these devices and their components, and whether these components are sourced fr0m reliable channels.

A senior government official emphasised the importance of assessing whether these companies have made any strides towards establishing manufacturing units in India.

He stated,“The idea also is to check whether these companies made any efforts towards setting up India manufacturing units.”

Depending on the progress demonstrated by individual companies, the government may contemplate easing some of the criteria governing the import of laptops, tablets, and other IT hardware, the official added.

Notably, one of the significant challenges facing companies is the establishment of printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing alongside surface mount technology (SMT) lines in India.

Addressing these challenges could substantially enhance the domestic value addition to electronic devices.

Acknowledging the time and effort required to set up or expand manufacturing units, the government emphasises the importance of companies demonstrating their commitment to aligning with India's needs and requirements.

The import management system was initially implemented for laptops, tablets, and select categories of information technology hardware in October of the previous year.

In August, the government swiftly moved laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, ultra-small factor computers, and servers into the restricted imports category, mandating importers of these products to obtain licenses.

Subsequently, following a dialogue between electronics company executives and senior officials fr0m the IT ministry and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, the government extended the deadline until October 31.

(KNN Bureau)