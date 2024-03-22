Gang Members Arrested

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Six members of the dangerous gang 'Real Gangster For Life'
were
arrested Thursday
in
Buena Vista, province of Colón, as part of
operation 'Praderas'.
The objective of this
raid was to dismantle this criminal group, linked to
other crimes such as homicide, robbery and drug trafficking. The
operation, led by the prosecutor's office with the support of the National Police, included
searches at the Nuevo Esperanza prison, where
some members
of the
gang
are
provisionally detained for other crimes.
During the raids, relevant evidence
and clues
were seized.
Simultaneously, in the province of
Colón,
operation 'AresF1'
was carried out, which has
resulted in the arrest of 17 people
so far.
These
people are wanted for crimes that include homicide, rape, fraud, robbery, and domestic violence, amongst others.
MENAFN22032024000218011062ID1108011251
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.