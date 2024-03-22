Gang Members Arrested

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Six members of the dangerous gang 'Real Gangster For Life'

were

arrested Thursday

in

Buena Vista, province of Colón, as part of

operation 'Praderas'.

The objective of this

raid was to dismantle this criminal group, linked to

other crimes such as homicide, robbery and drug trafficking. The

operation, led by the prosecutor's office with the support of the National Police, included

searches at the Nuevo Esperanza prison, where

some members

of the

gang

are

provisionally detained for other crimes.

During the raids, relevant evidence

and clues

were seized.

Simultaneously, in the province of

Colón,

operation 'AresF1'

was carried out, which has

resulted in the arrest of 17 people

so far.

These

people are wanted for crimes that include homicide, rape, fraud, robbery, and domestic violence, amongst others.

