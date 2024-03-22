Rising Dollar Spooked Bitcoin, But Not The Entire Crypto Market

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The cryptocurrency market closed lower on Thursday, but little changed from the $2.53 trillion market cap over 24 hours. However, the internal dynamics are mixed. Bitcoin loses 1.5% and retreats to $66K, while Ethereum hovers around $3500 (-0.25%), BNB and DOGE are up over 5%, and XRP is up around 4%.
MENAFN22032024000156011031ID1108011240
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.