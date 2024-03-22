Fed Dovishness Does Not Hurt The Dollar

(MENAFN- FxPro)
The Fed left its key interest rate unchanged, and the forecast for its reduction this year was unchanged, but it supported risk appetite in the global markets. After the announcement, the US dollar accelerated its decline, losing around 1% from peak to trough. All three major US stock indexes hit all-time highs, and gold rallied to new highs.
