Gold's Retreat Is Not Yet A Reversal

(MENAFN- FxPro)
The Fed's comments led to a 3% rise in gold, but the dollar's recovery in the second half of Thursday reduced this gain to just 0.5%. Technically, the outlook is unclear, but fundamentally, things are still on the side of the bulls.
MENAFN22032024000156011031ID1108011238
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.