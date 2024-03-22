Gold's Retreat Is Not Yet A Reversal

The Fed's comments led to a 3% rise in gold, but the dollar's recovery in the second half of Thursday reduced this gain to just 0.5%. Technically, the outlook is unclear, but fundamentally, things are still on the side of the bulls.



In early trading on Thursday, gold slipped to $2222 on thin liquidity and the triggering of stop orders, which washed short positions out of the market. Throughout the day on Thursday, a stabilisation above $2200 looked attractive for many to take money off the table.

The technical analysis so far gives a mixed picture on the daily timeframes.

On the bullish side, gold's ability to break above previous highs confirmed the Fibonacci extension scenario to 2300 (161.8% of the rally in the last days of February) after a corrective consolidation of 76.4%. The ability to make new highs after a pause is also a bullish signal.

On the bearish side, fatigue after the rise is temporarily evident: the price update of the highs has not been confirmed by the RSI. Moreover, the index left the overbought territory (>70) in the first half of Friday's trading.