               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Promising Dow Jones Growth


3/22/2024 2:17:07 PM

(MENAFN- FxPro)

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average was one step away from the milestone of 40,000 on Thursday, having gained 3% in four days since the start of the week. Friday saw the traditional quiet pullback as traders took short-term profits.

This breakout to new highs marked the exit of a consolidation of around 39,000 that had been in place for almost a month.

The exit from the consolidation was firm, supporting the thesis that it was not wrong. Very similarly, the Dow Jones came out of a consolidation in January.

The rise of the last two months has not been like the rally we saw in November-December. But this smooth rise is a safe companion to a mature bullish trend that can last for months.

Further bullish confirmation comes from the index update, which gives equal weighting to all stocks in the DJI Composite. It also updates all-time highs but is in a smooth uptrend – a sure sign of expanding growth.

The
FxPro
Analyst Team

MENAFN22032024000156011031ID1108011237

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search