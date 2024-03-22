Promising Dow Jones Growth

(MENAFN- FxPro)
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average was one step away from the milestone of 40,000 on Thursday, having gained 3% in four days since the start of the week. Friday saw the traditional quiet pullback as traders took short-term profits.
