The Supervisory Board of the Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Adopts New Management Board Structure and Appoints Additional Management Board Member

Asslar, March 22, 2024. The Supervisory Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has decided to appoint Mr. Thilo Rau to Chief Information Officer (CIO) and as a new member of the Management Board. Therefore, the Management Board has expanded to three members. Mr. Rau holds a diploma in business engineering and is currently Chief Financial Officer of Busch Vacuum Solutions. The new position of Chief Information Officer will focus on meeting the long-term information technology challenges of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG. "Thilo Rau was a partner with the auditing firm KPMG, is a financial expert and has successfully managed many IT projects at the Busch Group. He was appointed to accelerate the merging of essential functions into the Busch Group matrix " says Ms. Ayla Busch, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Thilo Rau, CIO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, adds: "I am looking forward to the new responsibilities. My goal is to master the challenges ahead, with the entire team, through increased collaboration and an integrative approach. This is how we will strengthen the competitiveness of Pfeiffer Vacuum and Busch Vacuum Solutions." The Supervisory Board also appointed Mr. Wolfgang Ehrk, COO, as Deputy Chairman of the Management Board. In view of the changed Management Board structure, the Supervisory Board has also reorganized the responsibilities within the Management Board. Dr. Britta Giesen will continue to be responsible for Global Sales & Service, Global R&D, Product Management, CSR and HR. Mr.

Wolfgang Ehrk will continue to be responsible for Global Operations, Procurement, Quality & EHS, Continuous Improvement and Supply Chain Management. Mr. Thilo Rau assumes the Management Board responsibilities of Information and Communication Technology, Finance and Controlling, Compliance, Legal (previously part of Compliance), Communication, and Investor Relations. Due to the existing Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement with Pangea GmbH, there will no longer be a separate Management Board responsibility for Group Strategy.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum

Pfeiffer Vacuum (stock exchange symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is one of the world's leading providers of vacuum solutions. In addition to a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the product portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components as well as vacuum chambers and systems. Ever since the invention of the turbopump by Pfeiffer Vacuum, the company has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products in the analytical, industrial, research & development, semiconductor and future technologies markets. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active throughout the world today. The company employs a workforce of some 4,000 people and has more than 20 sales and service companies as well as 10 manufacturing sites worldwide. For more information, please go to:

