India To Host Fifth SCO Startup Forum In Jan 2025

This initiative, spearheaded by the commerce and industry ministry, underscores a collective effort to foster collaboration and innovation within the SCO community.

The SCO, comprising China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, India, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan, has recognised the pivotal role startups play in driving economic growth and development.

As part of this endeavour, the Special Working Group (SWG) for Startups and Innovation was established in 2022 to facilitate cooperation among member states.

After a series of deliberations chaired by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in 2023, the regulations of the SWG were approved and adopted, designating India as its permanent chair within the SCO framework.

The upcoming SCO Startup Forum 5.0 aims to build upon the momentum generated by previous editions, providing a platform for startups to showcase their innovations, exchange ideas, and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Scheduled for January 2025, the event will serve as a catalyst for accelerating regional economic development through entrepreneurship and innovation.

India's proactive engagement in organising startup initiatives within the SCO reflects its broader vision of promoting inclusive growth and fostering entrepreneurship.

By offering mentoring, access to investors, and corporate engagement activities, India seeks to add tangible value to startups across the SCO member states.

As preparations for the fifth SCO Startup Forum gather pace, anticipation mounts for a vibrant exchange of ideas and partnerships that will shape the future of entrepreneurship in the SCO region.

