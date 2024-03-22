Spark Minda Achieves 1 Million Smart Keyless System Milestone For India & Global Markets

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi | NCR, India

Leader of Smart Keyless System in India in two-wheeler segment.

One of the top three leading players globally for Smart Keyless System in two-wheeler segment

First company in India to develop Bluetooth with NFC SMART Key solutions for two-wheeler Offering complete integrated systems for ASEAN and European OEMs

Minda Corporation Limited

(referred to as"Minda Corp" or the"Company"; NSE: MINDACORP, BSE: 538962), the flagship company of Spark Minda, reaffirms its commitment to Make-in-India with the rapid rollout of its 1 millionth two-wheeler Smart Keyless System from its cutting-edge manufacturing facilities nationwide. This Smart Keyless System is designed & developed at its state-of-the-art Smart Minda Technical Centre, epitomize Indian design and engineering excellence.



Mr. Ashok Minda, Chairman and Group CEO, Spark Minda





Commemorating the milestone,

Mr. Ashok Minda, Group Chief Executive Officer at Spark Minda, said,

"We are thrilled to announce the achievement of 1 million two-wheeler Smart Keyless System in India. As a technology-driven brand, Spark Minda continually pushes boundaries to shape the future of mobility, demonstrating our commitment to provide innovative solutions to elevate customer Experience with Next-Generation Smart Key Solutions for the Automotive Sector.

We extend heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their trust in Spark Minda."





We extend heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their trust in Spark Minda.”





The state-of-the-art R&D facility, Spark Minda Technical Centre (SMIT), serves as the hub for innovation-led transformation focusing on connectivity, autonomous, shared, electric mobility and software competencies ensuring Spark Minda is future-ready.





The state-of-the-art R&D facility, Spark Minda Technical Centre (SMIT), serves as the hub for innovation-led transformation focusing on connectivity, autonomous, shared, electric mobility and software competencies ensuring Spark Minda is future-ready.





Additionally, Spark Minda has made significant strides in advancing technology, with over 45 patents in Vehicle Access System and extensive experience in homologation across more than 50 countries. Looking ahead, Spark Minda aims to strengthen its presence in the two-wheeler and four-wheeler smart

Passive Entry Passive Start

(PEPS)

With a workforce of more than 16,000 people, Spark Minda operates 29 manufacturing facilities across India, Vietnam, and Indonesia, in addition to R&D facilities located in Pune and Bangalore. The company has recently expanded its global footprint by opening offices in Japan and Italy for the integration of its operations.





With a workforce of more than 16,000 people, Spark Minda operates 29 manufacturing facilities across India, Vietnam, and Indonesia, in addition to R&D facilities located in Pune and Bangalore. The company has recently expanded its global footprint by opening offices in Japan and Italy for the integration of its operations.





About Minda Corporation (BSE:538962; NSE: MINDACORP)

For assimilating the latest technologies, Minda Corporation has a dedicated R&D facility and collaborations with the pioneers and leaders of the automobile industry. This has provided Minda Corporation with the cutting-edge in product design and technology to meet strict international quality standards.





For assimilating the latest technologies, Minda Corporation has a dedicated R&D facility and collaborations with the pioneers and leaders of the automobile industry. This has provided Minda Corporation with the cutting-edge in product design and technology to meet strict international quality standards.





