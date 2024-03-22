Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Offers Superior Electronic Monitoring Solutions, As Demand For Public Safety And Alternatives To Incarceration Grows

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
SuperCom, a global leading provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, expects a growth in the demand for EM solutions and services as calls for public safety increase This follows the ongoing conversations on EM's benefits against a backdrop of the growing cases of domestic violence Bills, such as the Debbie and Marie Domestic Violence Protection Act, demonstrate the growing realization of EM's benefits and the role they can play in improving the safety of violence victims SuperCom has positioned itself as a leading brand for EM solutions, and with its tried and tested range of products, it expects an uptick in demand with time
SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global leading provider of traditional and digital identity solutions offering advanced safety, identification, and security products and solutions to governments, continues to advocate for its electronic monitoring (“EM”) solutions, specifically for offenders of domestic violence. This comes in the wake of the ongoing conversation on its benefits against growing cases of domestic violence and deaths associated with it.
Progress is being made from a legislative front, mainly as more people realize the value of EM solutions. In Tennessee, for instance, the Debbie and Marie Domestic Violence Protection Act was tabled to the House Criminal Justice Committee in February. The bill, once approved, would ensure that victims of...
