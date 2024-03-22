Greenenergybreaks - Fuelpositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) Files Patent For 'Milestone' Green Aqueous Ammonia Technology, Systems

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FuelPositive (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) , a leading green ammonia company, has filed a provisional patent for its new green aqueous ammonia add-on module systems: the FP300A and FP1500A. According to the announcement, once the new module systems are commercialized, farmers will be able to use them in conjunction with their FuelPositive on-farm systems to independently produce green aqueous ammonia fertilizer onsite; the fertilizer will cost less and will produce lower greenhouse gas (“GHG”) than methods currently used. The add-on model can produce both green anhydrous ammonia and green aqueous ammonia fertilizers, and farmers can select their own fertilizer PH balance as well as their own green aqueous ammonia concentrations, from 5% to 30%. The updated modules -

FP300A and FP1500A - use the same heating and cooling systems as the FP300 and FP1500 systems, ensuring a streamlined and efficient process.

The company also noted that green aqueous ammonia requires fewer storage and handling safeguards than green anhydrous ammonia, making it more accessible to a broader range of agricultural applications. In addition, the company reported that it remains on track to meet the April 15, 2024, target date for its FP300 system, the world's first containerized green anhydrous ammonia system, to be delivered.“We anticipate having the first green aqueous ammonia module pilot ready this fall, and I'm thrilled that we can provide more smart fertilizer options to farmers and other customers,” said FuelPositive chief technology officer and board director Nelson Leite in the press release.“This technology milestone marks a new phase in FuelPositive's evolution and sets a new standard in the agricultural market, making affordable green aqueous ammonia accessible to more farmers.”

To view the full press release, visit



About FuelPositive

Corporation

FuelPositive is a Canadian technology company dedicated to delivering commercially feasible and sustainable clean-technology solutions that follow a circular approach, ensuring the entire lifecycle of its products is environmentally friendly. This includes an on-farm/onsite, containerized green ammonia (“NH3”) production system that effectively eliminates carbon emissions during the production process. By focusing on technologies that are clean, sustainable, economically advantageous and realizable, the company aims to help mitigate climate change, addressing unsustainable agricultural practices through innovative technology and practical solutions that can be implemented now. The FuelPositive on-farm/onsite, containerized green ammonia production system is designed to produce pure, anhydrous ammonia for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a practical alternative for fuel cells and a solution for grid storage. Green ammonia is also considered a key enabler of the hydrogen economy. FuelPositive systems are designed to provide for green ammonia production on-farm/onsite, where and when needed. This eliminates wildly fluctuating supply chains and offers end users clean fertilizer, energy and green ammonia supply security while eliminating carbon emissions from the production process. The first customers will be farmers, who use 80% of the traditional grey ammonia produced today as fertilizer. For more information about the company, visit

.

