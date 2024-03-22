Crypto Funds Notch $2.9B Record In Weekly Inflows

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Digital-asset investment products

attracted a substantial $2.9 billion in funds

during the week spanning March 11–15, 2024, surpassing the prior record of $2.7 billion, as reported by CoinShares. Year-to-date, these inflows have reached $13.2 billion, outpacing the total inflows seen in 2021, which amounted to $10.6 billion.

Throughout this period, trading volumes hit $43 billion , marking a record for the previous week and accounting for more than 47% of all Bitcoin volumes worldwide. Additionally, blockchain investments saw a notable turnaround, with inflows of $19 million after six consecutive weeks of...

