Socal Sustain Presents Real Community Solutions At The Building Sustainable Communities Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Those curious about local sustainability measures, cleantech leaders, government representatives, regulatory authorities, businesses, students, and innovators are all invited to the Building Sustainable Communities event being held April 4, 2024 at UCI Beall Applied Innovation. As the world embraces urbanization, Sustain SoCal offers industry leaders and allied industries a forum to explore, discover, and accelerate the transition of communities into modern urban sustainable hubs.

Sustain SoCal, formerly known as Cleantech OC and Sustain OC, conducts conferences that offer sustainable and workable solutions for basic amenities issues affecting Southern California, and other areas, through creative exploration, discovery, and sustainable...

