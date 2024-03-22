Investornewsbreaks Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (SGTM) Inks 'Milestone' MOU For Waste-Management Project In Southeastern US

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) , a leading provider of sustainable waste-management solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) for a waste-management project in the southeastern United States. According to the announcement, the MOU, which was signed on March 15, 2024, and will remain in effect for 36 months, is an important milestone for SGTM and strengthens its position as a leader in sustainable waste-management solutions. The MOU agreement is expected to generate some $100 million in sales and include core technologies designed to address several unique waste-treatment processes in specific client segments, including hog/swine farms and pork-production facilities; chicken- and poultry-processing facilities; and military-base pollutants, waste, chemical byproducts and other base -treatment facilities. The company noted that it has granted an exclusive distribution right to an agent in a defined territory including complete access to SGTM's products and services.

“We are thrilled to enter into this Memorandum of Understanding for the Southeast USA Waste Management Project,” said Sustainable Green Team CEO Tony Raynor in the press release.“This agreement demonstrates our commitment to sustainable waste management and highlights the core technologies' effectiveness in addressing unique waste treatment processes throughout various industries. We look forward to working closely with our agent in the territory and delivering innovative solutions to these client segments.”

About Sustainable Green Team Ltd.

Sustainable Green Team is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health and promote sustainable practices, delivering eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability. For more information about the company, please visit

