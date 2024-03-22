Afghanistan, Pakistan Make First Official Contact After Airstrikes

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Afghanistan ambassador in Islamabad on Friday held talks with Pakistan's special representative for Afghanistan - the first official contact between the two countries after Monday's airstrikes.

Kabul on Monday said Pakistan carried out two airstrikes on its territory, killing five women and three children.

The Afghan Embassy in Islamabad said acting head of the Afghan embassy, Sardar Ahmad Shakib, met with Pakistan's special envoy Asif Durrani.

The two sides agreed problems that had arisen between the two countries will be resolved bilaterally.

They discussed the importance of commercial, political and people-to-people relations between the neighbors.

Strongly reacting to the airstrikes, the caretaker government of Afghanistan said its forces targeted Pakistani posts in retaliation.

ma

Visits: 36