West Discusses Afghanistan With Indian Officials

US special representative for Afghanistan Thomas West has discussed Afghanistan with Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials.

West wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday that he had a discussion on the future of Afghanistan with Indian Foreign Ministry Assistant Secretary G.P. Singh and another official in New Delhi.

He added that India was playing an important role in providing humanitarian and medical aid in Afghanistan.

The US special envoy said the two sides also discussed issues of common interests.

Before this, the State Department had said West was travelling to India and the United Arab Emirates to discuss support for the Afghans.

West previously talked latest developments in Afghanistan with Saudi Arabia's deputy minister of foreign affairs.

