Another Group Of Afghans Evacuated To Germany

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): Another group of Afghans has been evacuated to Germany from Islamabad.

The German Foreign Ministry said that the Afghans were sent from Islamabad on a special plane yesterday.

The ministry said the lives of the group sent to Germany were in danger in Afghanistan.

However, the German Foreign Ministry did not say how many men and women were in the group.

After the fall of the republic in August 2021, about 33,000 Afghans have been sent to Germany under various programs and nearly 200,000 Afghans to Europe, America and Australia and most of them have settled in the US.

ma

