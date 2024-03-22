Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Thundery Rain Associated With Strong Wind And High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Friday will be scattered clouds to partly cloudy with a chance of rain may be thundery at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thundery rain associated with strong wind.

Offshore, it will be scattered clouds to partly cloudy with a chance of rain becomes thundery by night, the report added, warning of expected thundery rain by night associated with strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 08 to 18 knot gusting to 30 knot with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 08 to 18 knot gusting to 30 knot with thundery rain.

Visibility will be 04 to 08 kilometers/ 3 kilometers or less with thundery rain . Offshore, it will be 04 to 08 kilometers/ 2 kilometers or less with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet surging to 5 feet with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 3 to 5 feet surging to 10 feet with thundery rain.

