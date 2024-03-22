Israeli Occupation Hinders Worshipers From Reaching Al Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli forces hindered Friday hundreds of worshipers from reaching the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque to perform the second Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the Palestinian news agency which cited witness reports, Israeli forces significantly intensified their military presence around Qalandia checkpoints north of Jerusalem, Al Zaytouna checkpoints east of it, and Bethlehem to its south. They turned away hundreds of worshipers, not allowing them to enter under the pretext of not having the necessary permits.

Israeli forces deployed thousands of their police officers in the alleys of the Old City and around the Al Aqsa Mosque, both of which have been under strict siege for nearly six months. On the second Friday of Ramadan, Israeli forces encircled the city of Jerusalem and set up inspection checkpoints at all entrances leading to the Old City and the Al Aqsa Mosque. Israeli police enforced strict measures, deploying around three thousand of its personnel to the city of Jerusalem.

