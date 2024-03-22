Escape From Hell: Help Save A Family's Journey Out Of Gaza - A Gofundme!

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)

Tareq Ayad, a Palestinian residing in Gaza, is reaching out to the global community in a desperate plea for assistance amid a dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. The Ayad family, consisting of 13 members, including children and elderly relatives, is facing unprecedented challenges including homelessness, hunger, lack of medical care, and constant threat of violence due to ongoing conflict in the region.

The journey of the Ayad family has been fraught with tragedy and displacement. Forced to flee under fire, they have endured relentless bombings, witnessed the destruction of their neighborhood, and have been displaced multiple times, seeking refuge in areas constantly under threat of bombardment. The devastating toll of the conflict has left them without homes, reliable access to food, water, or medical care, and has shattered their livelihoods, leaving them in a state of profound vulnerability.







To compound their struggles, members of the Ayad family, including young children and elderly relatives, face urgent medical needs that cannot be met within the besieged Gaza Strip. The destruction of Gaza's healthcare infrastructure has left them without access to basic medical care, placing their lives at further risk.

Tareq Ayad, on behalf of his family, has launched a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe with the aim of raising funds to evacuate his family to a safer location outside Gaza. The funds raised will cover essential expenses including travel and accommodation costs, medical expenses, and initial settlement costs.







The financial burden on the Ayad family is immense, with the cost of evacuation estimated at $133,900 for all 13 family members. This includes travel expenses, accommodation costs, and necessary paperwork for relocation. Your generous support can make a difference in the lives of these families, providing them with a lifeline to safety and security.

Every donation, no matter how small, will bring the Ayad family one step closer to safety and a new beginning. Your compassion and solidarity can help alleviate the suffering of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire of conflict.

To donate and support the Ayad family, please visit their GoFundMe page:

Time is of the essence. Your support can make a difference and bring hope to a family in desperate need. Thank you for your generosity and compassion during this critical time.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tareq Ayyad

Tareqayyad056 [at] gmail

+970594405400



