Family-Owned Restoration Company In Austin, Texas Sets Industry Standard Through Commitment To Education And Innovation

Austin, TX – March 21, 2024 – The Steam Team, a renowned restoration company based in Austin, Texas, has emerged as a leading force in Central Texas, blending decades of experience with a steadfast dedication to education and technological advancement.

What began as a humble operation with just a few trucks has blossomed into a thriving enterprise boasting hundreds of employees. Co-founders Josh Lasch and David Marquardt, both alumni of The University of Texas, never anticipated their journey would lead them to the restoration business. Nevertheless, their venture has proven to be one of the most rewarding experiences of their lives, prompting them to advocate for greater participation in service trades.

“We're constantly learning and adapting,” remarks Josh Lasch.“It's been really fun”. We treat our customers like family and prioritize integrity. Our independence from private equity underscores our commitment to customer satisfaction over financial gain but if someone paid us enough we might consider our options.”

With a profound focus on nurturing a vibrant company culture, The Steam Team prides itself on fostering an environment where employees thrive. This ethos has garnered recognition not only within the industry but also from esteemed institutions. The company's accolades include being voted the Best Cleaning and Restoration Company in Austin, Texas, and receiving the prestigious“Best Family Business Awards.” Additionally, The Steam Team has consistently been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Austin, a testament to its unwavering commitment to employee satisfaction and well-being.

Despite the challenges posed by the current global climate, The Steam Team remains resolute in its mission to spread joy and positivity. The company's enduring love for the vibrant city of Austin is reflected in its ethos of fun, happiness, and superior service.

