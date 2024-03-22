Pre-Filing Registration Portal For Inflation Reduction Act Credits: A How-To Guide

(MENAFN
- 3BL) Authored by Karen Gries , Robert Moczulewski
The IRS pre-filing registration portal for Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) and CHIPS Act of 2022 credit claims opened on Dec. 22, 2023. Registration via this portal is a key requirement to receive a registration number to claim eligible tax credits (“direct pay” for tax-exempt entities) to support your organization's clean energy and/or energy efficiency projects. Organizations planning to transfer credits must also complete the pre-filing registration process.
This video breaks down the IRA and CHIPS Act pre-filing registration process for public sector entities and discusses the following:
Pre-filing registration tool overview Creating an account on ID Pre-registration process Key dates and timing Additional considerations for governments, tribes, higher education institutions and not-for-profit organizations
Contact Baker Tilly with questions or learn more about the firm's IRA services now .
MENAFN22032024007202015466ID1108011118
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.