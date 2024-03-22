DP World Champions Global Water Stewardship On World Water Day

(MENAFN- 3BL) Today, as the world observes World Water Day on March 22, 2024, the spotlight intensifies on the lifeline of our planet-freshwater. This crucial resource, central to all forms of life, faces unprecedented challenges that threaten its accessibility.

Initiated by the United Nations, World Water Day celebrates this vital resource while sounding an urgent call to action against the growing water crisis. The day serves a reminder for the world to recommit to the UN's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of ensuring Clean Water and Sanitation for all (SDG 6 ).

More than 2.2 billion people – 81% of the world population – lack basic access to clean water. With the stark reality that water demand is projected to outstrip supply by 40% by 2030, the imperative for action has never been more critical.

DP World, a global leader in supply chain solutions, is at the forefront of addressing these challenges through comprehensive initiatives that reflect our deep commitment to environmental stewardship and community support.

As a business that enables prosperity to flow around the globe, we have a key role to play in safeguarding ocean health, increasing access to clean water and hygiene, managing our water use and protecting aquatic biodiversity. Recognizing this urgency, we have woven sustainable water management into the fabric of our operations and community engagements worldwide.

Our sustainability strategy,“Our World, Our Future ,” lays the groundwork for our approach, focusing on reducing our environmental footprint and advancing global water-related goals, aligning with SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and SDG 14 (Life Below Water).

This year, DP World is set to introduce its Water Conservation Management Strategy, highlighting our commitment to bolstering water efficiency across our global operations. But our commitment doesn't stop at operational enhancements; it extends into the heart of local communities.

Our World, Our Future

As we observe World Water Day, DP World stands as more than just a participant in global dialogues on water security; we're leading the charge towards a sustainable, water-secure future. Through educational efforts, community engagements, and strategic partnerships, we're laying the foundation for a world where water scarcity is no longer a threat to prosperity and well-being.

These activities include:



Hosting a school hygiene workshop in Karachi, India, where our team taught 72 schoolchildren about the importance of hand washing and general personal hygiene.

Delivering educational programs about water conservation to more than 900 students across nine schools in Callao, Peru, as part of our“Valuing Water” campaign.

Collaborating with CALISUR Foundation to plant mangrove seedlings as a nature-based approach for combatting climate change near Ecuador's Puná Island.

Partnering with Natuurpunt to implement a Source-to-Sea approach to safeguard and restore a precious waterway from plastic pollution. Installing clean water harvesting structures for 9,000 people in India and equipping 54 families with personal-use toilets.

Partnering for Success

Our journey is powered by partnerships with organizations like the CEO Water Mandate and WaterAid, amplifying our impact through collective action. Together, we're not just aspiring to meet SDGs; we're working to surpass them, ensuring communities can thrive with access to clean, sustainable water sources.

Water Resilience Coalition

By joining forces with the CEO Water Mandate's Water Resilience Coalition – an industry-driven, CEO-led initiative that aims to work collaboratively across the private sector to address water scarcity – we will have the opportunity to align with global leaders dedicated to mitigating water scarcity through collaborative action.

WaterAid

Our global partnership with WaterAid exemplifies our dedication to creating long-lasting change by developing comprehensive WASH infrastructure in communities across Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa, Senegal, India, and Pakistan.

These projects – which involve constructing solar panel water provision systems, enhancing water infrastructure, and supporting local communities through employment – help bolster community resilience, improve health outcomes, and support sustainable development. With WaterAid, we're planning to map WASH facilities across our network.

MEGHDOOT

Innovation fuels our quest for sustainability. Our engagement with Maithri Aquatech's technology, MEGHDOOTTM, converts air humidity into water, demonstrating our commitment to exploring and implementing cutting-edge approaches to water scarcity and contamination. This technology is being piloted in our Jebel Ali Port this year.

A More Secure Water Future

As we commemorate World Water Day, DP World is not just raising awareness about the importance of water; we're actively participating in shaping a sustainable future. Through educational initiatives, community workshops, and strategic partnerships, we're laying the groundwork for a water-secure world.

Our actions reflect our belief in the power of collective effort and innovation to overcome the water challenges of today and tomorrow. As we continue our journey towards sustainability and resilience, we remain committed to empowering our communities, protecting our planet, and ensuring that water, the source of all life, is preserved and cherished for generations to come.

On this World Water Day, let us all reaffirm our commitment to water stewardship and embrace our role in securing a sustainable and equitable water future for everyone, everywhere.

