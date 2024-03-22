Franklin Templeton Italy Announces Partnership With Local Charity VIDAS

(MENAFN- 3BL) March 22, 2024 /3BL/ - Franklin Templeton is pleased to announce a new partnership with VIDAS, an organization in Italy that has been dedicated to home care for incurably ill adults and children for 40 years. Through this collaboration Franklin Templeton follows its dedication in making a positive impact on the world on behalf of our clients, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders in partnering with the communities where we live and work. VIDAS aims to improve the quality of life of patients and their families through highly specialized home care services.

With this collaboration and the donation by Franklin Templeton 568 days of care to people with incurable diseases can be guaranteed which includes visits by doctors, nurses and other professionals of multidisciplinary teams, such as volunteers and social workers who provide psychological and relational support to the patient and their families. This is particularly important in managing delicate situations, through the supply and transport of medicines, medical supplies, aids and supports to residual mobility. Since 1982, VIDAs has been defending people's right to live with dignity until the very end. Every day it offers complete and free social and health care in palliative care to adults and children with incurable diseases. More than 2,300 people with incurable illnesses are assisted every year at home or in the hospices Casa VIDAS and Casa Sollievo Bimbi in Milan.

“We are excited to partner with VIDAS to improve home care for people with incurable diseases. This project reflects our commitment to social responsibility and community well-being” said Michele Quinto, Country Head e Branch Manager, Franklin Templeton.

“Partnering with Franklin Templeton will allow us to broaden our impact and reach more people. We are grateful for their support and trust in our work” has commented Ferruccio de Bortoli, VIDAS' President.

Alessandro Rongo, Marketing Director Italy and Communications Coordinator, added:“We are extremely proud of our partnership with VIDAS, which translates into a concrete commitment to social responsibility and caring for the community. Instead of providing our clients, professional advisors and investors with event giveaways and merchandise, we will be able to donate to VIDAS and thereby making them feel part of and raise awareness of this important cause”.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is an international investment management firm with subsidiaries that operates as Franklin Templeton serving clients in more than 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's goal is to help clients achieve better outcomes through expertise in investment management, wealth management, and technology solutions. Thanks to its specialized investment managers, the company has developed expertise in all major asset classes on a global scale - including equities, fixed income, alternative solutions and custom multi-asset solutions. With offices in over 30 countries and over 1,400 investment professionals, the California-based firm has over 75 years of investment experience and $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2024. Franklin Templeton, which has been present in Italy for over 25 years, is one of the leading foreign asset management operators in the country. For more information, please visit .