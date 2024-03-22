Taco Bell Graces The Cover Of Fast Company's 2024 'Most Innovative Companies' Issue

(MENAFN- 3BL) Fast Company just published its "2024 Most Innovative Companies List," and Taco Bell is featured on the cover of the latest issue. The brand ranked No. 1 in the Dining category and No. 8 on the overall global ranking. Fast Company's accompanying article spotlights Taco Bell's leadership team, its most recent activations and experiential events, and the impact the brand has had on the industry and culture at large with innovation at its core.

KFC was also recognized , coming in at No. 14 in the Advertising & Marketing category.

Inclusion in this ranking highlights how our brands continue to elevate their innovation to remain Relevant, Easy and Distinctive to fans around the world.

The full list and all the content related to Fast Company's "2024 Most Innovative Companies" can be found here .