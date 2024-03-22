UNSC Fails To Pass Resolution Calling For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The United Nations Security Council failed Friday to pass a US draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages.

Both Russia and China, permanent members of the council, exercised their veto power against the resolution. Algeria also opposed the resolution and Guyana abstained from voting.

The US draft resolution stated the urgent necessity for an immediate and sustained ceasefire of at least six weeks to protect civilians from all parties and allow for the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to Gaza. It supported international diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages.

Before the vote on the resolution, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, "I believe most of us share many of the same goals."

"First and foremost, we want to see an immediate and sustained ceasefire as part of a deal that leads to the release of all hostages being held by Hamas and other groups, an that will allow much more lifesaving humanitarian aid to get into Gaza."

She added that the Council's failure to adopt the resolution would be a historic mistake.

Before the vote, Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya called on Security Council members to vote against the resolution.

He said the resolution was excessively politicized and effectively gave the green light to the Israeli entity to carry out a military operation in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.