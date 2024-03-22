Injured Neuer Remains Germany's First Choice 'Keeper, Says Coach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Lyon: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann insisted Friday that Manuel Neuer remains the team's number one goalkeeper for Euro 2024 despite not having played an international match since their disastrous 2022 World Cup campaign.

"The decision has been made," said Nagelsmann when asked if the injury-hit Bayern Munich goalkeeper had forced a rethink ahead of this summer's European championships which Germany will host.

Nagelsmann has already informed Neuer and deputy Marc-Andre ter Stegen of his decision.

However, Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen will start Saturday's friendly against France in Lyon after 37-year-old Neuer suffered a leg injury in training.

"Neuer got injured, but it's just a small tear. He won't be away from the sport for eight months. It will be just 10 days and then he'll have the possibility of returning," added the coach.

"We are lucky to have a second goalkeeper of exceptional quality who will be able to play two matches (on Saturday and against the Netherlands on Tuesday)."

Neuer, who has 117 caps and was part of the 2014 World Cup winning team, last played for Germany at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where the team was knocked out in the group stages.

He then broke his leg shortly after and missed almost a year of football.

Ter Stegen, 31, has 38 caps and recently celebrated his 400th appearance for Barcelona. He has been the starting keeper for Germany since the start of 2023.