Speeding Ahead Of Iftar Main Cause Of Accidents During Ramadan

Doha, Qatar: Motorists speeding before Iftar is one of the main causes of accidents during Ramadan.

This was stated by the Ministry of Interior as it shared a video of a family speeding through the roads and thus resulting in accidents. It warned motorists to be careful and requested to safeguard the lives of their loved ones.

In a previous video, shared recently, it called on motorists to adhere safe driving practices in residential areas to prevent pedestrian accidents.

The Ministry of the Interior has often stressed in its Safe Driving campaigns that the best solution to avoid speeding during Iftar time is to manage time better and plan the day ahead.

Assistant Director of Traffic Awareness Department at General Directorate of Traffic with the Ministry, Colonel Jaber Mohamed Odaiba in a recent radio programme had said efforts are continuing to educate young people about the dangers of speeding and for protecting all road users.