Amir Sends Condolences To Saudi King


3/22/2024 2:01:22 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the death of HH Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdullah Al Abdulrahman Al-Saud.

