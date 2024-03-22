Plea In Delhi High Court To Remove Arvind Kejriwal As Delhi Chief Minister

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A plea has been filed before the Delhi High Court on Friday to remove Arvind Kejriwal Delhi's chief minister. Kejriwal was arrested last night in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

The petition has some defects and will be listed for hearing once these are cured, reported news agency PTI citing court sources petition has been filed by Surjit Singh Yadav the petition, Yadav has demanded that the Centre, Delhi government and the principal secretary to the lieutenant governor be asked to explain under what authority Kejriwal is holding the post of chief minister, while also seeking Kejriwal's removal from the post.

“Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam,\" said the plea referring to the High Court's decision not to grant him with interim protection from coercive action today, Kejriwal withdrew his plea against arrest by the ED from the Supreme Court. This came hours after the apex court said the petition would be heard during the day read: Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE UpdatesThe ED has sought 10-day custody of Kejriwal. The hearing is for the same is underway the Rouse Avenue court, ED told Special Judge Kaveri Baweja that Kejriwal received several crores of rupees as kickbacks from the 'South group' for formulating and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, contested that this is the first time in the history of India that a sitting chief minister has been arrested power of arrest is not equal to the need of arrest and there was no necessity of arresting this man, he said, the Supreme Court today dismissed the review petition of Central government against its judgment that said the Enforcement Directorate has to furnish to accused grounds of its arrest in writing.(With agency inputs)



MENAFN22032024007365015876ID1108011087