Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: AAP To Gherao PM Modi's Residence At Lok Kalyan Marg On March 26

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that they will gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on 26 March. AAP will not celebrate Holi this year, the party's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said on Friday a press conference in national capital Delhi, Gopal Rai alleged that MLAs and councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were stopped from meeting the family members of the Delhi chief minister, who was arrested by the ED in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on Thursday.\"Workers and leaders were detained throughout the day. The whole country is sad and angered by Kejriwal's arrest. At 10 am on Saturday, all AAP MLAs, councillors, office-bearers, INDIA bloc representatives will take a pledge to save democracy. We will gather at the Shaheedi Park on Saturday, the martyrdrom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev,\" the Delhi minister said added that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also attend the programme.\"On March 24, effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be burnt in all Assembly constituencies. On the day of Holi on March 25, we will not organise any programme and on March 26, we will gherao the prime minister's residence,\" Rai said said a joint movement against the AAP national convenor's arrest will be announced soon after discussions among the INDIA bloc constituents 55-year-old former IRS officer, activist, Delhi Chief Minister, and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday under the anti-money laundering law from his official residence in the Civil Lines area of Delhi ACCUSATIONS AGAINST CM ARVIND KEJRIWALDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was taken to Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Friday, where the ED sought 10-day custody of the AAP leader. The ED made following accusations against CM Kejriwal :-Arvind Kejriwal was directly involved in use of proceeds of crime generated in AAP's Goa election campaign in 2022-Arvind Kejriwal is kingpin and key conspirator of Delhi liquor scam in collusion with his ministers, AAP leaders-CM Kejriwal was involved in conspiracy of formulation of liquor policy to favour certain persons, demanding of kickbacks-Arvind Kejriwal \"took advantage\" of being Delhi CM to facilitate money laundering by AAP, a \"major beneficiary\" of proceeds of crimes-Arvind Kejriwal wilfully disobeyed 9 summonses, claimed ED-ED further alleged Delhi CM Kejriwal did not reveal truth or give correct facts when his statement was recorded under PMLA



