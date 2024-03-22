Armed Robbers Enter Hyderabad Home Mother, Daughter Fight Back | Watch Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A video of mother and daughter fighting armed robbers who had entered their home has surfaced on social media. The two armed robbers had entered their home in Rasoolpura's Paigah Colony in Hyderabad, Telangana with alleged intention of robbing and killing them the CCTV footage accessed by news agency ANI, and confirmed by the Hyderabad police, the women were initially seen fighting off one man in helmet. The robber had a weapon in his hand and was seen threatening the women. However, the women snatched the pistol, thrashed the man and forced him out of the house robbers had a country-made pistol and a knife in their possession when they went in to rob the house, Hyderabad police said after, another lady is seen in the video, informing the two about another robber in the house. A few more men could also be seen entering the house to help the ladies. But the mother-daughter proved enough for him too chased the other robber out of their house complete video of the incident here:On Friday, the Hyderabad police informed that they have arrested the two accused who had entered the house with the intention to rob and kill the mother and daughter have been identified as Sushil Kumar and Premchandra. Both the accused hail from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur North zone, Hyderabad, Rohini Priyadarshini, said that two armed robbers with a country-made pistol and knife entered into a residence in Begumpet and tried to rob and kill the residents.“In defence mother and daughter fought them, snatched the pistol and chased them away,” she added Priyadarshini also informed that one of the robbers was caught on the spot, while the other one was caught by GRP police. \"We are verifying their previous history...\"(With agency inputs)
MENAFN22032024007365015876ID1108011071
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.