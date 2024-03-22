Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest: UDF, LDF Stage Protest In Kerala; Burns Effigy Of PM Modi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kerala's ruling CPI(M) and the Opposition staged widespread protest in Kerala on Friday (Mar 22). Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) hours after agency officials reached his residence to record his statement in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday (Mar 21).

The CPI(M) held a protest march in Kannur on Friday and party workers burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The arrest prompted a large protest in the state capital late Thursday night, led by the DYFI, the Youth Wing of the ruling CPI(M).

Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest march to the BJP office in Ernakulam district.

Talking to the media, senior CPI(M) leader M A Baby said the arrest of Kejriwal shows the BJP government's blatant authoritarianism.

"Now the BJP and Modi have another name. Washing machine. Whatever the corruption you commit, you will be able to come out clean through the washing machine of the BJP," Baby said.

The CPI(M) Politburo member said the BJP and Modi do not dare to face the elections.

BJP state president K. Surendran mocked the Congress leaders in Kerala protesting against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the ED in the liquor scam case. What is happening in Kerala is a collective cry of corrupt people.

"Is VD Satheesan (Opposition leader) suggesting that there should be a monthly settlement regarding Pinarayi and his daughter? The Congress had initially demanded action against the Chief Minister every month. However, when the central agency takes action, the Congress changes its stance. Satheesan stated that it is up to the central agencies to decide on the next course of action in Kerala," he said.

