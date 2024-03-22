RC16: Ram Charan Excited For Shoot With Janhvi Kapoor; Drops Picture With Film Crew

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Ram Charan recently shared glimpses from the auspicious commencement of his project, 'RC16'. The actor took to his social media to convey his excitement about the film, alongside co-star Janhvi Kapoor and director Sukumar.

Ram Charan's social media post

In the shared images, Ram Charan exudes warmth and enthusiasm as he poses with the 'RC16' team, including director Buchi Babu Sana and the talented Janhvi Kapoor. One particularly charming snapshot captured a candid moment between Ram Charan and Janhvi, eliciting joy and anticipation among fans.

About 'RC16'

The project, tentatively titled 'RC16', is reported to be a sports-based rural film, with Janhvi Kapoor portraying the role of the female lead. Additionally, the film features the presence of Kannada superstar Dr. Shivarajkumar in a pivotal role, promising an enriching cinematic experience for audiences.

The recent pooja ceremony hosted by the 'RC16' team was graced by Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, director Buchi Babu Sana, and legendary music maestro AR Rahman, further amplifying the excitement surrounding the project.

Ram Charan's upcoming films



Besides RC16, Ram Charan's portrayal as an IAS officer in the upcoming film Game Changer has generated considerable buzz. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the action-thriller stars Ram Charan alongside Kiara Advani and an ensemble cast. Shankar Shanmugam directs the film, which promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

Moreover, speculations abound regarding a potential collaboration between Ram Charan and Pushpa director Sukumar for a project tentatively dubbed 'RC17'.