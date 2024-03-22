Is Jacqueline Fernandez’S 'Yimmy Yimmy' About Sukesh Chandrasekhar? Here's What The Conman Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has sent another letter to his "baby" Jacqueline Fernandez, this time claiming that her new song, Yimmy Yimmy, is a love hymn dedicated to him. He referred to the song as an early birthday present from the actress and expressed surprise when he heard it.

Sukesh wrote,“My Baby Thank You So Much for my Birthday Gift which is on 25th March, But I Rather Call this my early Birthday Present. Baby this is the Best Gift I would ever get in my life. The Gift I am talking about is your Newly Released Song Yimmy Yimmy. Baby, I was stunned when I heard the Song. Every word, every line in the song is clearly about Me, our story, and overall about us. Knowingly, unknowingly I don't know, But the truth is the Truth. it's clear out there. I am sure everyone who hears it or has heard would agree.”

“People had so many questions and unwanted comments about our relationship, You have silenced every one by doing this song, I am sure all have got their answer...Its Jacqueline's heart, feelings, our feelings, this is the Love Anthem of this year,” he wrote. Sukesh further wrote in his letter,“Baby you have given, rather striked on me like a thunderbolt, you look so pretty so pretty in that song I have my heart beat raise to another level, every time I watch it.”

He further wrote,“Baby my Bomma, Birthday without your presence is not a celebration in any way, but this year is special, due to this song of yours, which I consider knowingly, unknowingly, directly, Indirectly, you release on my birthday month, is a celebration for me.”



Sukesh also stated that he had missed chatting to the actress for hours before his birthday. He said that Jacqueline used to wish him around 12 a.m.