Arvind Kejriwal Is Kingpin Of Excise Scam; Non-Cooperative During Probe: ASG Tells Court While Seeking Remand

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday listed before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court reasons why the central agency thinks that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of the excise scam.

Seeking a 10-day remand of the Aam Aadmi PArtty chief, Delhi Additional Solicitor General SV Raju contended before special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja that the expert committee, purportedly constituted to address concerns, was deemed ineffective, serving as a mere facade and that the excise policy, designed under its guise, appeared tailored to facilitate bribery and provide recourse for bribe givers.

He went on to allege that Kejriwal was the mastermind behind the scam. He allegedly orchestrated the policy's implementation, favouring the 'South group', ASG said, adding that the AAP supremo stands accused of involvement in managing proceeds of crime during the Goa election campaign, holding a pivotal position within the party.

Besides, former AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair, residing in close proximity to Kejriwal, occupied a house allotted to Delhi government minister Kailash Gahlot. According to the ED, Nair allegedly acted as a conduit between the party and the 'South group', facilitating their interactions.

Kejriwal purportedly demanded kickbacks from the South Group in exchange for favourable treatment, allowing them control over the liquor business in Delhi, the ASg claimed.

Proceeds of crime totalling approximately Rs 45 crore, including both bribes and subsequent profits, allegedly received from the South Group, were purportedly utilized by the Aam Aadmi Party during the Goa campaign in 2021-22, amounting to over Rs 600 crore.

According to the ASG, evidence suggests a flow of funds from Chennai to Delhi, then to Goa, supported by call detail records (CDRs). The origins of these funds purportedly trace back to kickbacks received, he said.

While the Aam Aadmi Party is alleged to be a beneficiary, the ASG argued that it functions as an entity, making all involved parties accountable for its actions. Before concluding, the ASG said that Kejriwal had been non-cooperative with investigations.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. This arrest marks a significant development in the case and notably makes him the first incumbent chief minister to face arrest.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal, who had previously disregarded eight summonses from the ED, was summoned for the ninth time with a directive to appear on March 21. However, he filed a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking protection from any coercive actions by the central agency. Despite the High Court scheduling a hearing for April 22, no immediate relief was granted to Kejriwal.

Subsequent to the arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organized protests in the national capital, while the Opposition criticized the ED's actions. AAP sought an expedited hearing in the Supreme Court, only to be informed that no midnight hearings would take place.

