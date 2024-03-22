'Dedicate It To 140 Crore Indians': PM Modi After Receiving Bhutan's Highest Civilian Honour (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history on Friday by becoming the first foreign Head of Government to be bestowed with Bhutan's highest civilian honour, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo. This prestigious recognition was conferred upon him by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, highlighting the strong bond between India and Bhutan.

The Order of the Druk Gyalpo holds significant importance in Bhutanese culture, symbolizing a lifetime of exceptional achievements. Established as the pinnacle of Bhutan's honour system, it surpasses all other orders, decorations, and medals in precedence.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, "Honoured to be conferred with 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' Award by Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians."

Prime Minister Modi joins an esteemed list of recipients, which includes only four individuals prior to him. Notable personalities awarded with this honour include Her Majesty Royal Queen Grandmother Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck in 2008, His Holiness Je Thrizur Tenzin Dendup (68th Je Khenpo of Bhutan) in 2008, and His Holiness Je Khenpo Trulku Ngawang Jigme Choedra in 2018. The title of Je Khenpo signifies the Chief Abbot of the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan.

The conferment of the Order of the Druk Gyalpo upon Prime Minister Modi underscores the deep-rooted friendship and mutual respect shared between India and Bhutan. This recognition serves as a testament to the invaluable contributions made by Prime Minister Modi towards strengthening the bilateral relations and fostering regional cooperation.

The honour bestowed upon Prime Minister Modi marks a historic milestone in the diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan, further solidifying the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. It also reflects the admiration and appreciation extended towards Prime Minister Modi for his visionary leadership and commitment to promoting peace, prosperity, and development in the region.