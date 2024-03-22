'My Life Is Dedicated To The Country...' Arvind Kejriwal's First Reaction After Arrest (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In his first statement a day after his arrest, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that his life is committed to the nation. Responding to a reporter's query while being escorted to court by the Enforcement Directorate, the AAP head stated that he will continue to work for the country even while in prison.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate about 9 p.m. on Thursday, making him the first serving chief minister to face such action. He was arrested hours after ED officials reached his residence to conduct searches in the Delhi excise policy case. The Delhi CM had skipped nine summons by the ED in the case.

His arrest stems from a money-laundering case involving the Delhi liquor policy that was abandoned in 2021-22, and the investigation agency claims that he and his party got bribes in exchange for favours.



The AAP has alleged that his detention was part of a plot, and the party has scheduled statewide rallies in response. After spending the night in ED detention, Kejriwal was brought before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi.

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate accused Kejriwal of being the“key conspirator and kingpin" of the alleged scam in the Delhi excise policy.

“Arvind Kejriwal was key conspirator in liquor scam along with other ministers and leaders of the AAP [Aam Aadmi Party]," the Enforcement Directorate told the court, as per news agency PTI. The agency alleged that Kejriwal acted as“middleman" between 'South group' and other accused in the liquor scam.

