Kerala Weather Update: Light Rainfall Expected In 8 Districts; Temperature To Rise In 3 Districts; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram:

From March 22 to 26, Kottayam, Kollam and Thrissur districts have been warned that the maximum temperature may reach 39 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature will reach 38 degrees in the Pathanamthitta district and 37 degrees in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the maximum temperature may rise to 36 degrees in the Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad districts. These districts (except hilly areas) are likely to experience hot and humid conditions from March 22 to 26 due to high temperatures and humid air.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that eight districts will experience rain on Saturday (Mar 23) to relieve the heat. Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Wayanad districts are likely to receive light rain tomorrow.



Electricity consumption in Kerala has surged again, with peak time demand reaching 5150 MW on Thursday. This marks a record for peak time demand in the state.

There is concern that the increase in electricity consumption in the state due to the onset of summer will lead to a major crisis in the state.

The surge in electricity usage at the start of summer has been attributed to the increasing use of air conditioners, according to experts. With the summer expected to progress, electricity usage is anticipated to continue to rise further. KSEB has hinted that the state will face a crisis if the situation continues like this.