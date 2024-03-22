IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Opens Up About CSK Captaincy Change After Dhoni's Announcement (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ruturaj Gaikwad, in an interview following the change in CSK's captaincy, disclosed the behind-the-scenes story after Mahendra Singh Dhoni's surprising decision to step down as captain ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Gaikwad, now entrusted with the leadership role, revealed that Dhoni had hinted at the potential shift in command to him as early as last year.

Speaking candidly about the transition, Gaikwad stated, "Last year itself, Mahi bhai had hinted about captaincy at some point of time. Just hinted saying be ready, it should not come as a surprise." Gaikwad further elaborated that during the pre-season camp, Dhoni actively involved him in practice match simulations, hinting at the impending change. Gaikwad's assumption was confirmed when Dhoni's social media post sparked speculation about the new captain, eventually leading to Gaikwad's appointment.

Reflecting on his newfound responsibility, Gaikwad expressed enthusiasm, saying, "Now that I am here, I am really looking forward to it."

Ahead of CSK's season opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gaikwad shared a moment with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, reminiscing about their shared journey from teammates at CSK to opponents as IPL captains. "A lot to look forward to," Gaikwad remarked, highlighting the excitement surrounding their upcoming clash.

Despite the weight of captaincy, Gaikwad remains grateful for the support and guidance he receives from veterans like Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ravindra Jadeja. "To be trusted by MS Dhoni for a leadership role, that speaks a lot," Gaikwad acknowledged. He expressed his admiration for the CSK franchise's ethos and expressed his intent to maintain the team's successful formula. Gaikwad emphasized the importance of granting players the freedom they need to excel, indicating a seamless transition under his captaincy.

