IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood Stars And Cricket Icons Set To Thrill The Fans In Attendance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Excitement is brewing as the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick off on Friday in Chennai. The defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match, promising a riveting start to the world's biggest T20 league. Prior to the match, fans can look forward to a spectacular opening ceremony, featuring performances by Bollywood icons Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, renowned singer Sonu Nigam, and musical maestro AR Rahman.

Amidst the anticipation, cricket fans eagerly await the return of Virat Kohli to competitive cricket as Royal Challengers Bangalore faces Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Kohli, after a two-month hiatus, will step back into action, having played only two T20 matches (against Afghanistan in January) since IPL 2023. Speculations linger regarding his inclusion in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Despite Royal Challengers Bangalore's sixth-place finish in the previous season's IPL, Kohli showcased his batting prowess, securing the fourth position in the Orange Cap race with an impressive tally of 639 runs. With uncertainties surrounding his future in Team India, Kohli finds support from RCB legend Chris Gayle, who believes Kohli still has many years ahead to excel across all formats.

As Kohli gears up to face CSK, fans anticipate his performance, whether as an opener or in his usual No. 3 spot. Holding the record for the most runs in IPL history with 7263 runs in 237 outings, Kohli is poised to make his mark once again. Additionally, he is just 73 runs away from surpassing Shikhar Dhawan's record of 1057 runs as the top run-scorer against CSK in IPL history, having already amassed 985 runs against the formidable franchise.

Also Read:

IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad opens up about CSK captaincy change after Dhoni's announcement (WATCH)