'Betrayal Of People Of Delhi': Kejriwal's Wife Breaks Silence On His Arrest; Lauds CM As 'Janardan'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he got the AAP chief arrested“out of arrogance”. The former IRS officer's reaction came a day after her house was raided by an Enforcement Directorate team, who later took into custody his husband and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo in connection with the Delhi liquor policy-linked money laundering probe.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), she wrote:“Modiji got your thrice elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows everything."

What did ED say in the Delhi court?

Speaking for the ED, Additional Solicitor General ASV Raju said that Arvind Kejriwal was the prime conspirator and kingpin of the Delhi excise policy scandal. The ED further stated that Kejriwal was in constant communication with Manish Sisodia, the then-Deputy Chief Minister. According to the ED, Kejriwal was actively involved in the policy's formulation as well as the processing of criminal proceeds. According to the ED, the profits from the crime were utilized to campaign in the Goa elections.



According to the investigation agency, Arvind Kejriwal asked the "South Group" for bribes in return for favors. As to the ED's legal representative, the liquor firms in Delhi were taken over by the 'South Group' in return for payments. The ED said Vijay Nair, AAP's former communication head, acted as the middle man between South Group and the AAP. Vijay Nair was staying in a house near Kejriwal's residence.

What did Arvind Kejriwal said in defence?

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, defending Kejriwal, stated that the ED had to demonstrate the need of the arrest. "The authority of arrest does not match the need for arrest. Just because you have the authority to arrest doesn't imply you will. The fact that you have power does not imply that you would use it," Singhvi remarked.

Kejriwal's attorneys also claimed that 80% of respondents did not mention the AAP supremo in their responses. "The reason of arrest of one of the witnesses is non-cooperation, and he was arrested a day after he did not name Kejriwal," Singhvi told reporters.