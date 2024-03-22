IPL 2024: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium In Mullanpur Ready For IPL Action

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the heart of Mullanpur lies the majestic Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, Punjab's sprawling new open-air venue spanning over 40 acres, set to host a total of five out of Punjab Kings' seven games in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Notably, this stadium marks a significant chapter in Punjab's cricketing legacy as it gears up to welcome cricketing stars and enthusiasts alike.

For Rishabh Pant, March 23 holds special significance as he prepares to lead Delhi Capitals in their IPL opener against Punjab Kings, marking his return to competitive cricket after surviving a harrowing car accident in December 2022. The grand stage of the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, nestled in the outskirts of Chandigarh, will witness Pant's triumphant comeback.

Named after Yadavindra Singh, scion of the Patiala Maharaja and a former Indian Test cricketer, this stadium carries a rich legacy. Despite its official title, the venue is affectionately known as Mullanpur or New PCA stadium among cricket enthusiasts.

With its recent clearance to host international matches by the BCCI and ICC, the Mullanpur venue has emerged as a cornerstone of Punjab's cricketing landscape. Spearheaded by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), this state-of-the-art stadium boasts a seating capacity of approximately 33,000, offering a captivating backdrop for cricketing showdowns.

Planned over a decade ago by the visionary IS Bindra, former PCA and BCCI president, the Mullanpur venue underwent extensive construction since 2017, delayed primarily due to the global pandemic. Despite the setbacks, the stadium has already witnessed several domestic matches and is set for an official inauguration.

Contrasting with the challenges faced by its predecessor, the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, the Mullanpur venue stands as a beacon of progress. With ample parking facilities and strategic access points, the stadium promises a seamless matchday experience for fans and players alike.

As fans eagerly anticipate the inaugural season at this new venue, the stage is set for cricketing excellence to unfold amidst the serene fields of Mullanpur. With promising pitches and a fervent prayer for success, Saturday marks a new dawn for cricket in this picturesque locale.

