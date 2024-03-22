IPL 2024: Stunning Combined Catch By Rachin Ravindra And Ajinkya Rahane Sends Virat Kohli Packing (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The intensity of the IPL 2024 opener between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore soared as CSK's fielding brilliance left Virat Kohli visibly stunned. CSK's left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman wreaked havoc, claiming four crucial wickets in his initial two overs, including the prized scalp of Kohli. Making his mark as CSK's new captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad led his team with vigor, showcasing formidable bowling and exceptional fielding.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first in this electrifying encounter at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As CSK gears up under new leadership, led by Gaikwad succeeding MS Dhoni, the anticipation for a fierce Southern derby intensifies.

With both teams entering the fray with debutants and seasoned campaigners, the stage is set for an exhilarating showdown. Stay tuned as cricketing giants collide in the IPL's thrilling opening clash of the season.