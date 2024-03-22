BJP To Support NPP Candidates In Meghalaya LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Shillong, March 22 (IANS) The BJP on Friday announced its support to the National People's Party candidates in Meghalaya in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

BJP leader Sambit Patra, who is in charge of the party in the northeast, announced the decision on his X handle.

"As per the instructions of the Hon'ble National President of @BJP4India, Shri @JPNadda ji, I am pleased to inform that BJP will extend its support to Lok Sabha Candidates of NPP in both the seats of Meghalaya (Shillong and Tura)", he posted.

The BJP is a partner in the NPP-led government in Meghalaya and the regional party had earlier declared candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state.

State Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh is contesting from the Shillong Lok Sabha seat, currently held by Congress's Vincent Pala, while sitting NPP MP Agatha Sangma, the sister of NPP chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, will contest from the Tura Lok Sabha seat.