BRS Seeks Disqualification Of Its Two Mlcs For Joining Congress

Hyderabad, March 22 (IANS) The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Friday sought disqualification of its two members of the Telangana Legislative Council who recently joined the ruling Congress.

A delegation of party leaders met Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy and submitted a petition, seeking the disqualification of MLCs Patnam Mahender Reddy and Kusukuntla Damodar Reddy.

BRS MLCs M.S. Prabhakar Rao, Yadav Reddy, and Seri Subhash Reddy and BRS legislature party office secretary M. Ramesh Reddy met Sukhender Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and submitted the petition.

Later Subhash Reddy told media persons that they brought to the Chairman's notice that both Mahender Reddy and Damodar Reddy got elected to the Council on the BRS B-form. However, they joined the ruling Congress recently, attracting action under the anti-defection law.

He said they submitted all relevant documents and evidence to the Council Chairman for necessary action and were hopeful that he would respond positively and disqualify both the MLCs.

Mahender Reddy, a former minister, along with his wife Sunitha Reddy, who is Chairperson of Vikarabad Zilla Parishad, met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy last month.

The Congress on Thursday named Sunitha Reddy as the party candidate from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, where polling will be held on May 13.

On March 18, the BRS had urged Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to disqualify its MLA D. Nagender, who joined the Congress. It drew his attention to the recent Supreme Court order that the decision on disqualification should be taken in three months.

The Congress on Thursday named Nagender as its candidate from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.